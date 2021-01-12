Clemson finishes No. 3 in final AP Poll

The Associated Press released its final top-25 shortly after and Clemson finished ranked No. 3. The new top-5 is Alabama then Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

It marks a second time in three seasons that Notre Dame has dropped out of the top-4 after its Playoff appearance.

North Carolina was the next-best ACC team in 18th and then Miami in 22nd.

Clemson has finished third or better in five of the last six seasons and no worse than fourth since 2015.