by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:11 AM
Clemson finishes No. 2 in final AP Poll

The final AP Poll was released after LSU's title win over Clemson on Monday night.

The SEC Tigers were ranked No. 1, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, and Oregon rounding out the top five.

LSU was the first team ever to beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll (Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma).

Final AP Top 25:

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Notre Dame

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Iowa

16. Utah

17. Memphis

18. Michigan

19. Appalachian State

20. Navy

21. Cincinnati

22. Air Force

23. Boise State

24. UCF

25. Texas

