Clemson finishes No. 2 in final AP Poll
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:11 AM- -
The final AP Poll was released after LSU's title win over Clemson on Monday night.
LSU was the first team ever to beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll (Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma).
The SEC Tigers were ranked No. 1, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, and Oregon rounding out the top five.
LSU was the first team ever to beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll (Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma).
Final AP Top 25:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Minnesota
11. Wisconsin
12. Notre Dame
13. Baylor
14. Auburn
15. Iowa
16. Utah
17. Memphis
18. Michigan
19. Appalachian State
20. Navy
21. Cincinnati
22. Air Force
23. Boise State
24. UCF
25. Texas