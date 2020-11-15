Clemson drops spot in ESPN FPI rankings

TigerNet Staff by

There's a new top-3 in the ESPN Football Power Index after the weekend's action.

Alabama (30.7) and Ohio State (29.2) maintained their spots at the top, while Wisconsin slotted up one spot (29.1) over Clemson (26) with a move to 2-0 on the season by winning 49-11 at Michigan Saturday. There is a 5-point gap on a neutral field projected by the FPI to No. 5, with Florida (21). Notre Dame (20.3) is still only seventh there, behind 4-2 Georgia (20.7).

Clemson is also fourth in ESPN's Power rankings behind a trio of Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The trio of fourth-place rankings continued in the updated SP+ ($), trailing Ohio State, Alabama and Wisconsin.