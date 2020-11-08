Clemson drops in latest AP poll

TigerNet Staff by

Alabama didn't have to play this week in ascending to the top spot in the Associated Press Top-25 before heading to LSU next weekend.

Clemson, which had seen its grip on No. 1 drop to a four-vote margin last week, dropped to fourth after the 47-40 double OT loss at new No. 2 Notre Dame. Ohio State, at third, and Texas A&M, at five, complete the top-5. Alabama has 59 first-place votes to Notre Dame's two and Ohio State's one.

Clemson had been No. 1 since preseason in the poll.

Elsewhere in the ACC, Miami is No. 9.

AP Poll - 11/8

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Alabama(6-0) 2 SEC 1,547 (59)

2 Notre Dame (7-0) 4 ACC 1,464 (2)

3 Ohio State (3-0) 3 Big Ten 1,449 (1)

4 Clemson (7-1) 1 ACC 1,355

5 Texas A&M (5-1) 7 SEC 1,223

6 Florida (4-1) 8 SEC 1,213

7 Cincinnati (6-0) 6 American Athletic 1,208

8 Brigham Young (8-0) 9 IA Independents 1,101

9 Miami (FL) (6-1) 11 ACC 958

10 Indiana (3-0) 13 Big Ten 956

11 Oregon (1-0) 12 Pac-12 948

12 Georgia (4-2) 5 SEC 861

13 Wisconsin (1-0) 10 Big Ten 852

14 Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 Big 12 762

15 Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 Sun Belt 551

16 Marshall (6-0) 16 Conference USA 534

17 Iowa State (5-2) 17 Big 12 491

18 Oklahoma (5-2) 19 Big 12 467

19 SMU (7-1) 18 American Athletic 456

20 USC (1-0) 20 Pac-12 395

21 Texas (5-2) 22 Big 12 265

22 Liberty (7-0) 25 IA Independents 260

23 Northwestern (3-0) Big Ten 250

24 Auburn (4-2) 24 SEC 184

25 Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) Sun Belt 118

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1