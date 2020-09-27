Clemson drops couple of first-place votes in new Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The latest Coaches Poll after the start of SEC action shaved a couple first-place votes off of the No. 1 Tigers.

Alabama, which ranks No. 2 this week, picked up three top votes for four total, and Ohio State maintained its two No. 1 votes but was added to more ballots this week for a move up to No. 6 from No. 10.

The new top-5 is Clemson (1194), Alabama (1144), Florida (1038), Georgia (1006) and Notre Dame (971).

Oklahoma dropped to No 16 and LSU to No. 17 after being upset this weekend.

A week after the Big Ten was added to the rankings, the Pac-12, which hasn't released its new schedule, did not feature in the new rankings.

Miami rolled over in-state rival Florida State and jumped six spots to No. 8. They play next at Clemson on Oct. 10.

The rest of the ACC reps are UNC (11), Virginia Tech (22) and Pittsburgh (25).

Coaches Poll - 9/27

Rnk Team Record Points FPV

1 Clemson 2-0 1194 42

2 Alabama 1-0 1144 4

3 Florida 1-0 1038

4 Georgia 1-0 1006

5 Notre Dame 2-0 971

6 Ohio State 0-0 890 2

7 Auburn 1-0 889

8 Miami 3-0 795

9 Texas 2-0 745

10 Penn State 0-0 589

11 North Carolina 1-0 578

12 Central Florida 2-0 577

13 Texas A&M 1-0 561

14 Mississippi State 1-0 492

15 Cincinnati 2-0 480

16 Oklahoma 1-1 473

17 Louisiana State 0-1 445

18 Wisconsin 0-0 438

19 Oklahoma State 2-0 374

20 Tennessee 1-0 321

21 Michigan 0-0 271

22 Brigham Young 2-0 260

23 Virginia Tech 1-0 215

24 Memphis 1-0 210

25 Pittsburgh 3-0 179

Dropped out: No. 22 Minnesota; No. 25 UL Lafayette.

Others receiving votes: UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.