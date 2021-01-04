BREAKING

Clemson development coach leaving for FBS assistant role
by - 2021 Jan 4, Mon 15:29
McDowell played for the Tigers as a running back.
McDowell played for the Tigers as a running back.

Former Clemson running back and most recently Tigers offensive development assistant Rod McDowell is the new running backs coach for LA-Monroe, McDowell updated via social media Monday.

He joins former Clemson graduate intern Terry Bowden's staff, who was recently hired as head coach there.

McDowell rushed for 1,699 yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons as a Tiger from 2010-13.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week