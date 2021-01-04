Clemson development coach leaving for FBS assistant role

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back and most recently Tigers offensive development assistant Rod McDowell is the new running backs coach for LA-Monroe, McDowell updated via social media Monday. He joins former Clemson graduate intern Terry Bowden's staff, who was recently hired as head coach there.

McDowell rushed for 1,699 yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons as a Tiger from 2010-13.