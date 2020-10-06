Clemson defeats UAB as defense shines again

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson improved to 2-0-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory over UAB in its home opener on Monday. The win extended the Tigers’ unbeaten streak at Historic Riggs Field to 18-consecutive matches.

The Tigers outshot UAB 22-5 and commanded possession throughout the match. The Clemson goalkeepers had to make just one save to secure the shutout and the offense managed 10 corner kicks to the Blazers’ four.

Clemson dominated the first half of play for the second time in their first two matches, outshooting the Blazers 12-1 in the opening 45 minutes. The Tigers have recorded double-digit shots in the first half of both of their matches this season.

Despite Clemson controlling the half, the ball did not find the back of the UAB net until the 45th minute when Justin Malou pounced on a rebound off the hands of UAB goalkeeper Caelan Whitehead and smashed it across the goal line.

Clemson carried that momentum into the second half, when in just the 50th minute Kimarni Smith tapped home a beautifully chipped cross from Charlie Asensio for the first goal of his 2020 campaign.

The Tiger defense kept UAB away from their net until the 77th minute when goalkeeper George Marks turned away an uncontested blast headed towards the bottom right corner of the net on a kick save that kept the shutout intact.

The remaining minutes of the match went by with little change to the pace of play and Clemson earned its first-ever shutout against UAB.

Clemson will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 9 in Chapel Hill, N.C., when they take on UNC in their ACC opener at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU.