Clemson closes homestand against ETSU

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host East Tennessee State for the second year in a row at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when they play on Tuesday afternoon. GAME SETUP • Who - East Tennessee State (5-2) vs. Clemson (7-0) • Best Ranking - ETS - NR; CU - NR • When - Tuesday (4 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Brad Owens, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion - Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2. SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 21-6 (1969-19) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 19-4 (1969-19) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Tucker Rogers (ETS) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 7-0 home record, swept Stony Brook at home in three games by a combined score of 6-1 last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 3.0 runs per game and hitting .233 with a .360 on-base percentage, .317 slugging percentage and 15 steals.

• The pitching staff has an 0.70 ERA, a .160 opponents’ batting average and 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .951.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE OVERVIEW

• East Tennessee State is led by third-year Head Coach Joe Pennucci.

• The Buccaneers won two of three games against Rider last weekend. They are hitting .291 and have a 3.05 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Jake Lyle is hitting a team-high .462 with six steals, while Drew Haynie is batting .385 with a team-high two homers and two steals.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson's eight runs allowed are the fewest in the first seven games of a season in school history.

• Clemson has won six of its seven games by two runs or less.

• Only one Tiger (catcher Adam Hackenberg) has started every game of the 2020 season at the same position.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 4,302 fans per home date (7), the 10th-highest figure in the nation and second in the ACC (through games of Feb. 23).

• Entering 2020, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance 26 straight seasons and a top-15 figure 18 years in a row.

ARMS CARRYING TIGERS

• Clemson's 7-0 start to the season is due in large part to its performance on the mound.

• Clemson has allowed eight runs (five earned) and has an 0.70 ERA, .160 opponents' batting average and 93 strikeouts in 64.0 innings pitched.

• Clemson has allowed only six extra-base hits (five doubles, one homer)

• The pitching staff has an outstanding 13.08 strikeout-per-nine-innings-pitched mark and 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• Clemson is holding opponents to a .101 batting average with runners on base, 0-for-12 with the bases loaded and has allowed one two-out RBI.

• Opponents are 3-for-57 (.053) with runners in scoring position. None of the three hits scored a run.

• Tiger pitchers have allowed just one of 14 inherited baserunners to score.

• Clemson has pitched three shutouts and has held the opponent to three runs or less in all seven games.

• The Tigers are 3-0 in one-run games and 3-0 in two-run games.

• Over four games from Feb. 19-23, Clemson held opponents scoreless for 33 consecutive innings, its longest streak since May 3-9, 1967 (38).

• Clemson has been aided significantly by the return of righties Carter Raffield and Spencer Strider, who missed last season due to injury.