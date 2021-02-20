Clemson clinches series win with 2-0 start against Bearcats
by - 2021 Feb 20, Sat 17:59
Clemson is off to a 2-0 start (ACC photo).
Clemson is off to a 2-0 start (ACC photo).

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 25 Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning and freshman Ty Olenchuk tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to lead the Tigers (2-0) to a 5-2 victory and 2-0 series lead over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In his first career outing, Olenchuk allowed just two hits (both singles), no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Rasesh Pandya (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning pitched in his first appearance as a Tiger. Geoffrey Gilbert pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save. Starter Dean McCarthy (0-1) suffered the loss for Cincinnati (0-2).

Blake Wright led off the first inning with a double for his first career hit and came around to score on Elijah Henderson's groundout. The Tigers plated three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Bryce Teodosio's run-scoring single, and a run in the eighth inning on Jonathan French's run-scoring single. The Bearcats clawed back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but Clemson held them scoreless during the final two innings.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson clinches series win with 2-0 start against Bearcats
Clemson clinches series win with 2-0 start against Bearcats
ESPN analyst not sold on Trevor Lawrence as a "can't miss" prospect
ESPN analyst not sold on Trevor Lawrence as a "can't miss" prospect
Clemson announces 2021 football gameday designations
Clemson announces 2021 football gameday designations
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week