Clemson center enters transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 12:30 PM
Clemson center enters transfer portal

Clemson center Trey Jemison has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports on Wednesday including the Birmingham News.

TigerNet has confirmed the report with Clemson officials.

“I'd like to thank Trey for his hard work and contributions to our program over the last two seasons," Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. "We wish him the best of luck in the future."

In 2019, Jemison appeared in a career-high 30 games, averaging 8.4 minutes per contest.

Jemison averaged 1.7 points, two rebounds, and shot a career-best 47.9 percent from the floor last season. In two seasons at Clemson, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The big-man was a highly prized four-star recruit back in 2018 as the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. As a senior at Hoover (Ala.), he averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks per game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson center enters transfer portal
Clemson center enters transfer portal
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
Cowherd thinks Trevor Lawrence is way better than Joe Burrow
Cowherd thinks Trevor Lawrence is way better than Joe Burrow
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 56) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News
spacer Once a Tiger, alway a Tiger...***
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer He was just getting warmed up
 under11par®
spacer Re: He was just getting warmed up
 clemsonbluejay
spacer To be clear, he will be considered an Alum, correct?***
 Anonymous08®
spacer Good thinking, Barb. We must get such important details clarified now.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer RA'd for personal attack.***
 Anonymous08®
spacer Why are you bringing Resident Assistants into this?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Is there an eye roll emoji? Sirius question.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Don’t be Ludacris.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Of course, I look forward to welcoming him to the next
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: Of course, I look forward to welcoming him to the next
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: To be clear, he will be considered an Alum, correct?***
 CUAg98
spacer Hate to see him go - he showed hustle
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 RRTiger®
spacer Sarr committed to Kentucky***
 MoneyMike23®
spacer College basketball should do away with all scholarships
 rhettm
spacer Re: College basketball should do away with all scholarships
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: College basketball should do away with all scholarships
 rhettm
spacer Re: College basketball should do away with all scholarships
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Well that stinks.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Why would it not be expected?
 Row86®
spacer Re: Why would it not be expected?
 Tiger TV
spacer Re: Why would it not be expected?
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: Well that stinks.
 Tiger TV
spacer Re: Well that stinks.
 tarheeledtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 TheDraftBoardTigers®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 TigerLinks
spacer I disagree.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I disagree.
 Tiger TV
spacer Great point.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I disagree.
 Tiger TV
spacer maybe perspective
 clemzn1981
spacer Developing post players at Clemson is not a priority
 coachmac
spacer That might be the dumbest thing you've ever said on this
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 golfer23
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 1portroyalty®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 CUAg98
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Yes, assuming no injuries we will.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 Tiger TV
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 Tiger TV
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 Tiger TV
spacer Unfortunately, he already chose Alabama.
 Judge Keller®
spacer This is why the portal needs adjustments - place a time
 clover65®
spacer Kid was clearly processed by Brownell to open up a spot
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Baloney, he had good attitude, was a team player and
 tigeron®
spacer Not sure if serious, but i was joking and literally said i
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 HumbleServant®
spacer The bad news of Simms declaring early and Jemison
 wildblulou®
spacer common denominator?
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson center enters transfer portal
 dixiedon
spacer Clemson center enters transfer portal,,so who
 RRTiger®
Read all 56 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week