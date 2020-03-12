Clemson basketball players react to abrupt season end
Tevin Mack's final college game was the win over Miami on Wednesday. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)
Clemson's season ended along with the entirety of the NCAA's spring and winter sports on Thursday due to growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Tigers were set to take on 1-seed Florida State at 12:30 p.m. in Greensboro before the tournament came to a halt only 15 minutes before. The NCAA later announced that the spring and winter sports championships were canceled.

Brad Brownell's Tigers moved over .500 with a 69-64 win over Miami in a season that featured three top-6 wins. Clemson finished 72nd in the KenPom ratings after a ninth-place finish in-conference.

The players took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the season and the abrupt end to it, as well as thank yous and goodbyes:

From Scott's message:

"With everything going on with the virus, it's unsure what the future will hold or if I will ever be able to wear a Clemson jersey again or play in college. With that being said, I'm going to do something that I don't normally do. When I chose to come to Clemson last May(,) I was unsure of what to expect and what type of relationships I would build, but my brothers made this the most fun year and best time. From the incredible highs and the lows to everything that we have done(,) will never be taken from us. From film, to walk-throughs...I wouldn't have traded this group for the world, these are my brothers through and through and I love each and every single one. My college career has been a roller coaster ride that has taken me every way imaginable but I'm glad I was able to go out on a high note. I want to (thank) the fans and the students for always packing Littlejohn and making it fun as well. I have been a lot of things but I will always be a Tiger and I will cherish the relationships that I have because of this experience. 10 out."

