Clemson baseball returns to action hosting Bucs

The Tigers play their first midweek game of the season when they host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. GAME SETUP • Who – East Tennessee State (5-2) vs. Clemson (3-2) • Best Ranking – ETS – NR; CU – NR • When – Tuesday (4 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACCNX • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, Fred Cunningham • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – Sold out (potentially available on StubHub.com) SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 21-7 (1969-20)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 19-5 (1969-20)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Tucker Rogers (ETS - no 2021 stats) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU - no 2021 stats)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, lost both games away from home by one run against No. 16 South Carolina last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .361 on-base percentage, .398 slugging percentage and five steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.06 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 5.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE OVERVIEW

• East Tennessee State, who has yet to play a road game this season, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Joe Pennucci.

• The Buccaneers swept UNC Asheville by a combined score of 21-6. They are hitting .249 and have a 2.43 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.

• Ethan Cady is hitting .346 with a homer and five RBIs, while righthander Seth Chavez has both of the team’s saves.

QUICK HITS

• The Buccaneer’s 5-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 25, 2020 snapped the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak in the series.

• Clemson had won 10 one-run games in a row prior to No. 16 South Carolina’s two one-run wins over the Tigers last weekend.

• Clemson is 3-for-4 with the bases loaded this season.

BREWER GETTING ON BASE

• Freshman outfielder Dylan Brewer has a .583 on-base percentage thanks in large part to eight walks in five games in 2021.

• He is hitting .400 with two doubles, a homer, four RBIs, seven runs and two steals.

• In his career, he is hitting .281 with seven doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs, 18 runs, a .460 on-base percentage and five steals in 21 games.