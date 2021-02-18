Clemson baseball opens season against Cincinnati

The Tigers open their 124th season with a three-game home series against Cincinnati, who they are facing for the first time since 2011. SERIES SETUP • Who – Cincinnati (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0) • Best Ranking – CIN – NR; CU – No. 25 Collegiate Baseball • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACCNX • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret (Friday), Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Friday, Saturday), Pete Yanity (Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), WESC (92.5)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Tied 2-2 (1936-11)

• Record at Clemson – Tied 1-1 (1936-11)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Evan Shawver (CIN) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)

• Saturday – LHP Dean McCarthy (CIN) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU)

• Sunday – LHP Garrett Schoenle (CIN) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson had a 14-3 overall record and 3-0 mark in 2020.

• The Tigers are led by sixth-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 68 percent (182-86) of his games in Tigertown.

• Clemson has nine of its first 11 games at home.

CINCINNATI OVERVIEW

• Cincinnati is led by fourth-year Head Coach Scott Googins.

• The Bearcats had a 7-8 overall record in 2020.

• They hit .288 with a .407 on-base percentage and 23 steals, a 6.84 ERA and .969 fielding percentage in 2020.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson was picked to finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

• Friday marks 345 days since Clemson’s last game (March 11), the longest stretch between its games since 1945 (Clemson did not play in 1944).

• The idea for the terrace in the outfield at Doug Kingsmore Stadium came to former Head Coach Bill Wilhelm from Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.

POLLS

• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 25 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball in the preseason.

SCORING STREAK

• Clemson has scored at least one run in 123 consecutive games.

• The last time Clemson was shut out was March 16, 2018, when No. 10 NC State blanked the Tigers 4-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

• The 123-game streak is the third-longest active streak in the nation.

• Eastern Kentucky (175) and Oklahoma State (153) have the two-longest active streaks.

• The Clemson record for longest streak scoring at least one run is 232, set between May 10, 1982 to May 3, 1986.

TWO TIGERS NAMED CAPTAINS

• Junior and graduate righthander Evan Estridge and sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg were named team co-captains.

• The two were voted co-captains in a vote by the players in the preseason.

• Estridge played two years at Newberry, then transferred to Clemson, where he walked on and sat out his first year (2019) due to NCAA rules.

• Hackenberg is in his third year at Clemson and won the 2020 Tiger Baseball Award as the team’s best leader.

PRESEASON HONORS

• A total of 17 Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below.

#32 MACK ANGLIN, RHP

• No. 45 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#3 DYLAN BREWER, OF/1B

• No. 55 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Baseball America

• No. 12 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by Baseball America

• No. 24 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#41 ALEX EDMONDSON, RHP

• No. 14 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#9 JONATHAN FRENCH, C

• No. 19 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Baseball America

• No. 5 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by Baseball America

• No. 44 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#23 GEOFFREY GILBERT, LHP

• No. 41 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 28 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#31 CADEN GRICE, LHP/1B

• No. 10 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 38 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#55 BRYSON HAMMER, LHP

• No. 96 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#12 COOPER INGLE, C/OF/INF

• No. 33 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 48 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#45 LANDON LUCAS, RHP/INF

• No. 93 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#36 TY OLENCHUK, RHP

• No. 23 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 39 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#15 JAMES PARKER, INF

• No. 44 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#27 CARTER RAFFIELD, RHP

• No. 18 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by Baseball America

• No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2021 draft by D1Baseball

#30 DAVIS SHARPE, RHP/1B

• First-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

• First-team All-American by D1Baseball

• First-team All-American by Perfect Game

• No. 13 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 97 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

#46 ALEX URBAN, OF

• No. 34 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#29 MAX WAGNER, INF

• No. 34 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 36 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#22 RICKY WILLIAMS, RHP

• No. 59 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#8 BLAKE WRIGHT, INF

• No. 26 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 84 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game