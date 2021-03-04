Clemson baseball opens ACC action hosting Notre Dame

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Notre Dame (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (4-2, 0-0 ACC) • Best Ranking – UND – NR; CU – NR • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (noon) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACCNX • Video Announcers (Friday) – Tim Bourret, Fred Cunningham • Video Announcers (Saturday) – Mark Childress, Marty Clary • Video Announcers (Sunday) – Marty Clary, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 12-8 (1994-19)

• Record at Clemson – Tied 5-5 (1994-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Tommy Sheehan (UND - 0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 1-0, 2.00)

• Saturday – LHP John Michael Bertrand (UND - 0-0, 9.82) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU - 1-0, 2.00)

• Sunday – RHP Christian Scafidi (UND - 1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU - 0-0, 2.25)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated East Tennessee State 7-3 at home on Tuesday behind two home runs by Caden Grice.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .265 with a .370 on-base percentage, .435 slugging percentage and seven steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.05 ERA, .240 opponents’ batting average and 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .968.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, who has played all three games on the road, is led by second-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• The Fighting Irish won two of three games at Wake Forest last week. They are hitting .243 and have a 4.85 ERA and 1.000 fielding percentage.

• Jared Miller is hitting .538, David LaManna is batting .444 and Niko Kavadas is hitting .333 with two homers and five RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 4-0 when committing less than two errors and 0-2 when committing two or more errors.

• Dylan Brewer and James Parker have reached base in all six games.

• Clemson’s Rob Hughes and Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand were teammates at Furman in 2019 and 2020.

TIGER PITCHERS MISSING BATS

• The 2020 Tiger pitching staff set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.85).

• The 2021 Clemson pitching staff is ahead of that figure, with 78 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched, good for a 12.54 mark.

• Tiger pitchers have only allowed 13 walks (6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio). The school record in that category is 3.93, set by the 2017 team.

• Clemson combined for 21 strikeouts against three walks in 10.1 innings pitched against No. 16 South Carolina at Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 27.

• The Tigers combined for 17 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against East Tennessee State on March 2.

• Clemson combined for 15 strikeouts against one walk in 9.0 innings pitched against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

• Davis Sharpe has 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched, while Geoffrey Gilbert has 13 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.