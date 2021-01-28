Clemson baseball begins preseason practice

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers begin their 124th season of baseball with their first full-squad practice this weekend before they open the season with a three-game series against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 19-21. Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament each of the last 11 years it has been held and is one of only five schools that can make that claim. Clemson is also one of only 13 schools to play in the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons it has been held, all under Head Coach Monte Lee. The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 25 in the nation in the preseason by Collegiate Baseball, return players who accounted for over 95 percent of the starts made in 2020, including every player who started a game in the batting order. Clemson also welcomes the No. 16 recruiting class in the nation according to D1Baseball.

“We were poised to have a great second half of the 2020 season with the likes of Sam (Weatherly), Spencer (Strider) and Carson (Spiers) as well as many other pitchers and hitters,” said Lee, whose five Tiger teams have combined for a 51-24 record in one-run games. “My biggest takeaway from the 2020 team was its toughness and the way we battled. We were excellent in close games, and our goal is to carry over that toughness and mindset into 2021.

“I’m also excited to see the continued development of our hitters and fielders. We return everyone in the field from last year, and with the work we were able to get in during the fall, I can’t wait to see the team we put on the field this season.”

The 2021 schedule features 50 regular-season games, 28 home games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and 12 ACC series. The Tigers play South Carolina at Fluor Field in Greenville and Georgia Southern in North Augusta as well.