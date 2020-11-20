Clemson athletics updates latest on COVID-19 in program

Clemson Athletics reported 13 athletes (18 total) who tested positive after the completion of 1,147 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 16,847 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 202 positive results (158 student-athletes, 44 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.

This week’s reported positives for athletes were the most since the school’s Sept. 11 update (19).

Clemson football plays next on Saturday at noon versus Florida State in Tallahassee (ABC). Clemson men’s soccer is also in action on Sunday versus Pittsburgh for the ACC Championship at noon in Cary, NC (ESPNU).