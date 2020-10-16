Clemson athletics updates latest on COVID-19 in program
by - Friday, October 16, 2020 4:15 PM
Clemson athletics updates latest on COVID-19 in program

Clemson athletics reported nine COVID-19 positives for athletes and 10 total in 1,419 COVID-19 PCR tests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 10,189 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 166 positive results (130 student-athletes, 36 staff), 1.6% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson football plays next at Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon.

Clemson University reported 178 total positive tests among students this week in 5,734 tests. They also reported 399 in either room/apartment or a quarantine space for isolation.

