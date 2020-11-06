Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program

Clemson Athletics reported three positive COVID-19 tests for athletes (four total) out of 1,377 administered from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 14,274 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 181 positive results (143 student-athletes, 38 staff), 1.3% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson does not designate the number of cases by sport. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was cleared to return to the team on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and he was ruled out for the Notre Dame game while going through the ACC's cardiac testing and acclimatization period. Lawrence will travel for the game to be on the sidelines.

Clemson University has reported 71 positives in 4,057 tests this week overall among students with 74 individuals in some type of isolation.