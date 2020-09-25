Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 cases
by - Friday, September 25, 2020 4:18 PM
Clemson athletics announced eight positive COVID-19 tests, including six athletes, out of 1,449 tests conducted this week.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that students and athletic staff have completed 6,382 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 124 positive results (98 student-athletes, 26 staff), 1.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson football had a bye week and is set to play next against Virginia at home next Saturday (8 p.m. ACC Network).

After some recent cancellations and postponements in the men's soccer and volleyball programs, the next scheduled Clemson athletic events are men's and women's soccer away at South Carolina and UNC respectively on Oct. 1.

