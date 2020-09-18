Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 numbers in program

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson Athletics reported its latest round of COVID-19 test data and 16 individuals tested positive recently, including nine athletes.

The school says 1,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted in all during its latest rounds of surveillance screening of all student-athletes and staff since Sept. 11. Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 4,933 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 116 positive results (92 student-athletes, 24 staff), 2.4% positive, and no hospitalizations.

The data does not include Friday morning's tests or results pursuant to ACC guidelines for competition. The school did not provide the number of positive tests per sport. Clemson recently had cancellations and postponements with its volleyball and men's soccer teams.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.