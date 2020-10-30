Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact on program

Clemson athletics reported three athlete and four total positives out of 1,343 COVID-19 PCR tests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 12,897 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 177 positive results (140 student-athletes, 37 staff), 1.4% positive, and no hospitalizations.

This update does not include the results from the Friday round of COVID-19 testing.

Included in this week's count is of course Heisman frontrunner and Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who authorized the school to reveal his result from Wednesday's round of tests. Lawrence practiced Tuesday and Wednesday before Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was informed Thursday afternoon of the positive test, per an ESPN report.

The school will release the total number of players unavailable for Saturday's noon start with BC (ABC) in the morning, but Swinney told ESPN's Holly Rowe on Friday that he didn't anticipate an outbreak.

The school as a whole reported 59 positive COVID-19 tests out of 6,324 this week among students, which continued a downward trend in percent positive over the last month (0.9% this week from 1.5% from 2.9% the week before that from 5% the week before that). As of 10/29, they report 100 total in some kind of isolation.