Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact in program

by - Friday, October 23, 2020 4:36 PM
Clemson athletics reported seven athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 after 1,365 COVID-19 PCR tests from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 11,554 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 173 positive results (137 student-athletes, 36 staff), 1.5% positive, and no hospitalizations. The school does not provide test numbers by sport.

Clemson athletic teams in volleyball (5 p.m. Friday at Georgia Tech), men's soccer (8 p.m. Friday at NC State) and football (noon Saturday versus Syracuse) are scheduled to play this weekend.

