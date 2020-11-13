Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 cases in program
by - Friday, November 13, 2020 4:07 PM
Clemson Athletics reported two athletes (three total) testing positive for COVID-19 out of 1,426 COVID-19 PCR tests from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 15,700 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 184 positive results (145 student-athletes, 39 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson football is off this weekend and plays next on Nov. 21 at Florida State. Clemson men's soccer is the lone scheduled athletic event this weekend for the program in an ACC Tournament game with Virginia Tech in Durham, NC on Sunday at noon (ACC Network).

