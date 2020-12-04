Clemson athletics reports latest on COVID-19 impact in program

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics reported no positive COVID-19 tests from athletes this week and four total in the athletic department out of 1,721 PCR tests from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff having completed 19,875 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 216 positive results (166 student-athletes, 50 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations.

This week, the ACC changed its policy on testing the Friday before games and instead administered tests Thursday before teams traveled. Clemson is already in Blacksburg, Virginia for the ACC regular-season finale with Virginia Tech Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC).

SC DHEC announced Friday a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases for the state with 2,470, a 21.4% positive rate and a total of 1,047 COVID-19 patients hospitalized currently. Clemson's Pickens County has the highest incidence rate in the state (915 per 100,000) with an average of 92.7 cases per over the last seven days.

