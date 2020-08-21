Clemson athletics reports latest COVID-19 test results

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics reported no positive COVID-19 test results among its fall-sport athletes and five total from 461 tests this week.

Since June 1, Clemson athletics reports that student-athletes and staff have undergone 1,513 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 60 individuals testing positive (4.0% positive) and no hospitalizations.

Clemson reports one positive result among football student-athletes since July 10. Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun weekly screening protocols, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations per the school news release.

The university reported eight COVID-19 positives among students this week, with Clemson president Jim Clements confirming that students are welcome to move in starting Sept. 11 ahead of in-person instruction's delay until Sept. 21.

The school advises that as the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19 -- individuals should to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.