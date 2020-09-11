Clemson athletics releases updated COVID-19 numbers

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson Athletics announced Friday a total of 24 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, including 19 athletes.

The school reports that it has completed 1,013 COVID-19 tests during its latest rounds of screening of student-athletes and staff. These results do not include Friday's testing.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 3,825 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 102 positive results (84 student-athletes, 18 staff), 2.6% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson men's soccer announced it had two recent positive tests and canceled an exhibition at Virginia this weekend. The preseason ACC favorites are scheduled to open their season next Friday hosting Wake Forest (7 p.m.).

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.