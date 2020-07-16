|
Clemson athletics ranks 22nd in latest USA TODAY revenue database
|Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:30 PM-
Clemson athletics ranked 22nd overall and third in the ACC in revenue gained over 2019, according to USA TODAY.
According to the data, Clemson brought in $133.9 million in revenue against $132 million in expenses (20th overall). USA TODAY had the athletic program down for $120.5 million in revenue and $118.8 million in expenses for 2018, which ranked 27th in revenue and 26th in expenses nationally.
In that 2019 revenue, the largest share came out of rights and licensing agreements ($46.2 million; up from $42.3 million in 2018) and contributions ($44.2M; up from $40.5M in 2018), followed by ticket sales ($28.7M; up from $27.6M in 2018).
Texas leads the way nationally in revenue with $223.9 million and cleared expenses by almost $20 million (an FBS-best $94+ million in rights and licensing aiding that).
In the ACC, Florida State was on top in revenue with $152.4 million ($8.4 million alone coming from student fees that schools like Clemson don’t have) and then Louisville was second, with $140 million and also $151 million in expenses. In-state rival South Carolina brought in $140.7 million with $135.7 million in expenses ($60.3 million coming in rights and licensing revenue).