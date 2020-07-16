Clemson athletics ranks 22nd in latest USA TODAY revenue database

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics ranked 22nd overall and third in the ACC in revenue gained over 2019, according to USA TODAY.

According to the data, Clemson brought in $133.9 million in revenue against $132 million in expenses (20th overall). USA TODAY had the athletic program down for $120.5 million in revenue and $118.8 million in expenses for 2018, which ranked 27th in revenue and 26th in expenses nationally.

In that 2019 revenue, the largest share came out of rights and licensing agreements ($46.2 million; up from $42.3 million in 2018) and contributions ($44.2M; up from $40.5M in 2018), followed by ticket sales ($28.7M; up from $27.6M in 2018).

Texas leads the way nationally in revenue with $223.9 million and cleared expenses by almost $20 million (an FBS-best $94+ million in rights and licensing aiding that).

In the ACC, Florida State was on top in revenue with $152.4 million ($8.4 million alone coming from student fees that schools like Clemson don’t have) and then Louisville was second, with $140 million and also $151 million in expenses. In-state rival South Carolina brought in $140.7 million with $135.7 million in expenses ($60.3 million coming in rights and licensing revenue).