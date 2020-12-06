Clemson as high as No. 2 in ESPN rankings
by - 2020 Dec 6, Sun 12:23
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

Clemson held steady in a trio of ESPN rankings after the Dec. 5 action.

The Tigers stayed in the No. 2 spot for the SP+ metric ($; 28.9) behind Alabama (33.2) and ahead of Ohio State (26.6) and Notre Dame (23). The Tigers are rated with a No. 3 offense and No. 6 defense there.

ESPN's Football Power Index and Power Rankings have Clemson in third again, behind Alabama and Notre Dame with the power ranking and Alabama and Ohio State in the FPI.

"Tale as old as time ... as in, Clemson is back in the ACC championship game for the sixth consecutive year, clinching a spot after a 45-10 victory over Virginia Tech that went from a close game to blowout by the time the third quarter ended," ESPN's Chris Low writes. "Now as they look forward, the Tigers have no margin for error in the ACC title game against Notre Dame. Clemson has to win to assure its spot in the playoff."

While in the top-4 of the other two rankings now, Notre Dame actually dropped two places to 8th in the FPI this week, behind Georgia and Florida.

