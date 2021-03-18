Clemson announces starting rotation changes for hosting No. 13 Hokies
by - 2021 Mar 18, Thu 13:09
Askew makes his first start this season after 2 2/3 scoreless innings pitched this season (Clemson athletics photo)
Askew makes his first start this season after 2 2/3 scoreless innings pitched this season (Clemson athletics photo)

The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech for a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Virginia Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-8, 1-5 ACC)

• Best Ranking – VAT – No. 13 Baseball America; CU – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Nathan McCreary (Saturday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 47-24-2 (1902-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 27-7-1 (1916-2017)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Peyton Alford (VAT - 0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-1, 3.09)

• Saturday – LHP Chris Gerard (VAT - 2-1, 2.62) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 2-1, 5.95)

• Sunday – TBA (VAT) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 6-3 home record, defeated Georgia State 7-2 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and hitting .233 with a .348 on-base percentage, .384 slugging percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.46 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has a 2-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies lost 7-2 at home against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday. They are hitting .271 and have a 4.43 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.

• TJ Rumfield is hitting .393 with three homers, Gavin Cross is batting .385 with four homers and 12 RBIs and Shane Connolly has four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 5-0 when outhitting its opponent.

• Clemson has scored first in 11 of its 14 games in 2021.

James Parker is the only Tiger to start every game at the same position in 2021.

TEODOSIO SHOWING ALL-AROUND GAME

• Junior Bryce Teodosio has always been one of the nation’s best defensive outfielders, but in 2021, he has stepped up his game at the plate.

• He is hitting .294 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, seven runs, a .415 on-base percentage and three steals in 14 games (12 starts).

• In his career, he is hitting .208 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 48 RBIs, 53 runs and 15 steals in 114 games (96 starts).

Comment on this story
Print   
Former Clemson DL signing with Cowboys
Former Clemson DL signing with Cowboys
ESPN projects Clemson chances in 64-team football Playoff
ESPN projects Clemson chances in 64-team football Playoff
ACC Network to exclusively carry nine ACC spring football games
ACC Network to exclusively carry nine ACC spring football games
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week