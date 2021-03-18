Clemson announces starting rotation changes for hosting No. 13 Hokies

The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech for a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Virginia Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-8, 1-5 ACC) • Best Ranking – VAT – No. 13 Baseball America; CU – NR • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 47-24-2 (1902-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 27-7-1 (1916-2017)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Peyton Alford (VAT - 0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-1, 3.09)

• Saturday – LHP Chris Gerard (VAT - 2-1, 2.62) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 2-1, 5.95)

• Sunday – TBA (VAT) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 6-3 home record, defeated Georgia State 7-2 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and hitting .233 with a .348 on-base percentage, .384 slugging percentage and 10 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.46 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has a 2-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies lost 7-2 at home against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday. They are hitting .271 and have a 4.43 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.

• TJ Rumfield is hitting .393 with three homers, Gavin Cross is batting .385 with four homers and 12 RBIs and Shane Connolly has four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 5-0 when outhitting its opponent.

• Clemson has scored first in 11 of its 14 games in 2021.

• James Parker is the only Tiger to start every game at the same position in 2021.

TEODOSIO SHOWING ALL-AROUND GAME

• Junior Bryce Teodosio has always been one of the nation’s best defensive outfielders, but in 2021, he has stepped up his game at the plate.

• He is hitting .294 with two homers, two doubles, five RBIs, seven runs, a .415 on-base percentage and three steals in 14 games (12 starts).

• In his career, he is hitting .208 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 48 RBIs, 53 runs and 15 steals in 114 games (96 starts).