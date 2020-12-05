Clemson announces players out for Virginia Tech game

No. 3-ranked Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable Saturday at Virginia Tech in a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC.

In changes week-to-week, cornerback Sheridan Jones and defensive back Jalyn Phillips were not on the list this week, while safety Lannden Zanders is out once again.

This week featured two changes from the ACC -- one being COVID-19 testing conducted and results in before the Tigers left home and also the game with the Hokies being officially designated as Clemson's regular-season finale.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already. With a reduced roster for travel purposes, the list here is longer than it is for home games.

Full list of players out: LB Sergio Allen, DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, OL James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, WR Frank Ladson Jr., RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders.

Virginia Tech announced that 10 players were out Saturday night:

Tonight’s Unavailable List pic.twitter.com/GeUyDbWjVx — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 5, 2020

Among those unavailable for the #Hokies tonight:



OL T.J. Jackson

WR Kaleb Smith

DE Emmanuel Belmar

CB Jermaine Waller — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) December 5, 2020