Clemson announces players out for Pitt game

No. 3-ranked Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable Saturday against Pittsburgh in a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN.

That list includes cornerback Sheridan Jones and safeties Jalyn Phillips and Lannden Zanders.

Notably not on the list is Tyler Davis, Mike Jones Jr. and James Skalski on the defensive side.

While Clemson gets Trevor Lawrence back today, third-string QB Taisun Phommachanh is listed as unavailable.

Pittsburgh announced earlier Saturday that five players would be out on their side due to COVID-19 protocol and that none of them had traveled for the game.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, CB Sheridan Jones, WR Frank Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, S Jalyn Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders.