Clemson announces players out for Notre Dame game

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable against No. 4 Notre Dame for the 7:30 p.m. start (NBC during most of the game/USA Network during presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden's speech at 8 p.m.).

Headlining the group is still starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence being out due to being in a cardiac and acclimatization period after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He will be on the sidelines to provide insight for freshman starter DJ Uiagalelei, however.

Clemson's defense is still hurting as well with starting middle linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. out as previously announced.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already. This week's list is expanded also due to players limited by the ACC's smaller travel-squad roster.

Full list of players out: LB Sergio Allen, S Michael Becker, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, TE Will Blackston, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, DT Tyler Davis, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

Notre Dame announced that no players from their depth chart this week or special teams contributors would miss the game.

November 7 - Gameday Update pic.twitter.com/cBWu8uFVfI — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) November 7, 2020