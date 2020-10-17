Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the noon kickoff at Georgia Tech (ABC) on Saturday.

This week's list is longer because of the reduced roster for the travel squad. Justin Foster, a preseason depth chart starter at DE, is still on the list as expected.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, DT DeMonte Capehart, PK Quinn Castner, S Peter Cote, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Will Edwards, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, WR Tye Herbstreit, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, DT Darnell Jefferies, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, OL Mitchell Mayes, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DE Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DT Etinosa Reuben, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and OL John Williams.