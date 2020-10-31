Clemson announces players out for Boston College game

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the noon kickoff with Boston College (ABC) on Saturday.

Obviously headlining that group is starting quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Trevor Lawrence, who was announced to be out previously on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Holly Rowe on College GameDay that they had no further COVID-19 positives and that Lawrence is doing well. He declined to speculate on Lawrence's recovery timeline for the game with No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday (7:30 p.m./NBC).

Injuries are a factor as well this week, especially on defense, with starting middle linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and reserve cornerback Fred Davis II all out.

Reserve running back Chez Mellusi, who had started to earn more third-team reps, is also out.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: CB Fred Davis II, DT Tyler Davis, DE Justin Foster, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, RB Chez Mellusi, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski and DT Tré Williams.