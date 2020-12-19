Breaking: Clemson announces players out for ACCCG vs. Notre Dame
No. 3-ranked Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable in Saturday's ACC Championship Game versus No. 2 Notre Dame in a 4 p.m. broadcast start on ABC.

Headlining that group for Clemson is Xavier Thomas, who had come on to playing more down the stretch after missing the early part of the season. Thomas had not been among players expected to miss action, having contributed three tackles (1.5 for loss) over 47 snaps in the last two games.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: In accordance with the ACC’s 85-man travel limit for this game, the following players are unavailable for today’s contest: DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, RB Ty Lucas, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas, LB Jake Venables, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

Notre Dame announced pregame that no players from its depth chart (and special teams contributors) are expected to miss the game.

