Clemson announces players out, Xavier Thomas available for Miami game

No. 1 Clemson announced its list of players expected to be unavailable for the 7:30 p.m. (ABC) kickoff with No. 7 Miami on Saturday.

Xavier Thomas could make his season debut under the Death Valley lights, as he was not on that list for the first time this season. Thomas was expected to redshirt and play late in the season after having to overcome COVID-19 and strep throat that set him back going into camp. With the NCAA waiver in place for the pandemic, Thomas can play any number of games and not lose a season of eligibility now.

Still on the list is fellow defensive end Justin Foster, who was listed as a preseason starter and has yet to be available yet for undisclosed reasons.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game, with some listed who are deemed out for the season already.

Full list of players out: OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, DT Darnell Jefferies, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price and WR Justyn Ross.