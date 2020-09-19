Clemson announces players expected out for game vs. The Citadel

Clemson announced its list of players unavailable for the 4 p.m. (ACC Network) kickoff with The Citadel on Saturday.

Defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Justin Foster were on it as expected after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ruled them out earlier this week.

Other notable names on the list this week include cornerback Mario Goodrich still, as well as cornerback LeAnthony Williams, wide receiver Brannon Spector and offensive lineman Mason Trotter.

Swinney said earlier this season that defensive end Xavier Thomas would miss the early games while trying to get back into playing shape after a pair of illnesses this summer. Wide receiver Justyn Ross (neck/spine) is expected to be out for the season.

Clemson's unavailable list does not give reasons for why players are out for the game.

Full list from the school: DT Tyler Davis, DE Justin Foster, CB Mario Goodrich, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, WR Justyn Ross, WR Brannon Spector, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas, OL Mason Trotter and CB LeAnthony Williams.