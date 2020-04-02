Clemson announces new grading policy due to Coronavirus pandemic
Clemson is trying to help their students during his difficult time
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a ton of things recently including academics.

Clemson announced on Thursday that they have a new grading policy for the spring semester which is one of three different grade classifications:

Pass: Available to undergraduates earning grades of A, B, or C, and graduate students earning grades of A through C-.

* Passing grades count toward credit requirements but will not affect a student’s GPA.

* Typically accepted as transfer credits.

Special Pass: Available only to undergraduates with a course grade of D.

Course credit, but no impact on GPA

* Usually not accepted as transfer credits

* Not eligible for academic forgiveness

No Grade: Available to undergraduates with grades of D or F, or graduate students with a grade of F.

* No course credit and no impact on GPA.

* Not eligible for undergraduate academic forgiveness.

Besides the new grading policy, Clemson extended the deadline for course withdrawals to April 17.

