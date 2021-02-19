Clemson announces 2021 football gameday designations

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2021 football season. September 11 vs. South Carolina State First Responders Day • Presented by South Carolina Education Lottery Clemson will honor first responders on the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. September 18 vs. Georgia Tech Family Weekend, Football Reunion Day, Land Grant Day Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus; The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams; Clemson’s mission as a land grant institution is highlighted.

October 2 vs. Boston College

Homecoming • Presented by Founders Federal Credit Union

Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, the floats on Bowman, and several other activities.

October 30 vs. Florida State

IPTAY Day, Breast Cancer Awareness Game • Presented by Coca-Cola

Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes.

November 13 vs. UConn

Military Appreciation Day

A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served.

November 20 vs. Wake Forest

Senior Day, Hall of Fame Day • Presented by LendingTree

The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the hill. The Hall of Fame Class will be recognized.

In order to receive the 2021 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2021 donation by March 15 with a deadline of June 1 to complete the donation. Those who have completed their 50 percent pledge will be able to order and request season ticket renewals on April 1.