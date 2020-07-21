Clemson announces 2020 baseball signing class, transfers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 14 recent high school graduates and two Division I transfers to the program on Tuesday. Assistant Coaches Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See along with Lee all contributed to the signing class. All 16 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2021 season.

2019-20 Clemson Baseball Signees

Player Pos. B-T Hgt Wgt Cl. Exp. Hometown Previous School

Brett Ahalt INF L-R 6-1 160 Fr. HS Woodsboro, Md. Walkersville HS

Patrick Bott RHP L-R 6-4 195 Fr. HS Orlando, Fla. Lake Highland Preparatory School

Braison Bourne RHP R-R 6-3 165 Fr. HS Lexington, S.C. Lexington HS

Alex Edmondson RHP R-R 6-3 215 Fr. HS Simpsonville, S.C. Mauldin HS

Caden Grice LHP/1B/OF L-L 6-6 225 Fr. HS Greer, S.C. Riverside HS

Bryson Hammer LHP L-L 6-2 185 Fr. HS Stony Point, N.C. Alexander Central HS

Rob Hughes RHP R-R 6-3 215 *So. TR Rock Hill, S.C. Furman University

Cooper Ingle C L-R 5-10 170 Fr. HS Asheville, N.C. A.C. Reynolds HS

Landon Lucas INF/RHP R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Columbia, S.C. Blythewood HS

Tyler Olenchuk RHP L-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Irmo, S.C. Dutch Fork HS

Rasesh Pandya RHP R-R 6-0 205 **Jr. TR Greenville, S.C. Wofford College

Noah Stout OF L-R 5-11 185 Fr. HS Rochester, Mich. Rochester HS

Alex Urban OF L-R 5-11 185 Fr. HS Lexington, S.C. River Bluff HS

Max Wagner INF R-R 6-0 195 Fr. HS Green Bay, Wis. Preble HS

Ricky Williams RHP R-R 6-2 170 Fr. HS Lexington, S.C. River Bluff HS

Blake Wright INF R-R 6-0 185 Fr. HS Belleair, Fla. Clearwater Central Catholic HS