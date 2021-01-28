Clemson among five in ESPN 'championship favorite' 2021 tier
by - 2021 Jan 28, Thu 13:04
Clemson's schedule opens with a "championship" tier opponent and is lacking after that. (ACC photo)
Clemson's schedule opens with a "championship" tier opponent and is lacking after that. (ACC photo)

ESPN ranked the 2021 college football teams by tier and Clemson is unsurprisingly at the top after being hailed as a preseason No. 1 by a number of outlets.

Joining them on that "championship favorites" line? Reigning champs Alabama, Sugar Bowl foe Ohio State, Oklahoma and opener opponent Georgia.

"Bet on consistency in college football, and you'll never look dumb," David Hale writes. "In the playoff era, four teams have won at least 80% of their games: Alabama (.919), Ohio State (.901), Clemson (.899) and Oklahoma (.815). All four won their conference last year, along with 22 of 28 league titles in the playoff era and represent 20 of 28 playoff participants.

"The wild card in the bunch is Georgia. While the Bulldogs don't crack that 80% barrier and have made just one playoff appearance (2017), they also hold the fifth-best record of any Power 5 program during the playoff era (.783) and return a roster that screams 'now or never' for Kirby Smart."

North Carolina is the sole ACC team in the next tier of those "knocking on the door," while Miami is in the third tier.

The next team on Clemson's schedule after Georgia is in the fourth tier with Louisville. Rival South Carolina is in the ninth tier labeled "Yikes," along with Syracuse and Georgia Tech, and UConn is at the bottom with Kansas.

