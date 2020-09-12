Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A few minutes ago, Clemson radio said that the Clemson-Wake Forest game will now scheduled to kick off around 7:49 p.m tonight.

The game preceding it on ABC in FSU-Georgia Tech is only in the middle of the third quarter after two lightning delays.

No word yet if the FSU/GT game will be moved to another channel or the Clemson-Wake Forest game will be on another channel. We will let you know as soon as we know.

Update 2: The Clemson-Wake Forest game will be on ABC and the FSU-GT game will be moved to ESPN2.

Update 1: Clemson official says there is no decision made yet on the tv channel. ABC/ESPN is currently working on those decisions.

We are about to play football. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/1PEpkeDnWl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2020