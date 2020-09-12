BREAKING

Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:30 PM
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back

A few minutes ago, Clemson radio said that the Clemson-Wake Forest game will now scheduled to kick off around 7:49 p.m tonight.

The game preceding it on ABC in FSU-Georgia Tech is only in the middle of the third quarter after two lightning delays.

No word yet if the FSU/GT game will be moved to another channel or the Clemson-Wake Forest game will be on another channel. We will let you know as soon as we know.

Update 2: The Clemson-Wake Forest game will be on ABC and the FSU-GT game will be moved to ESPN2.

Update 1: Clemson official says there is no decision made yet on the tv channel. ABC/ESPN is currently working on those decisions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week