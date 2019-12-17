Clemson WR to return next season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Good news for the Clemson offense in 2020. Junior wide receiver Amari Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday that he will return to Clemson next season instead of entering the NFL Draft. Rodgers shared during the interview that he is more explosive because of the rehab of his previous ACL injury. "I'm definitely faster and more explosive too during the rehab process. I had to focus on all the muscles in my leg and it really helped my explosiveness and my speed as well." For the season, he has 27 receptions for 380 yards and five touchdowns (4 receiving, 1 rushing). In 2018, he had 55 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers would have tested well with his elite agility at the NFL Combine but another year under his belt will probably improve his draft stock.