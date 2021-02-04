Clemson WR ranked in CFB's top-5 returning

TigerNet Staff by

Justyn Ross' reputation precedes him, even with just about a year removed since practicing fully for the Tigers. Pro Football Focus ranked him third among the best returning wide receivers in college football, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes' duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. As of Clemson's last update, Ross is still waiting on full clearance to return to the field after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine last year. He had started spring practice in 2020 before the condition was discovered. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's last update was optimistic for Ross' football future and Ross announced he was coming back to Clemson for another year back in January. The former freshman All-American and all-conference honoree was among the highest-graded receivers over 2018 and 2019, particularly in the postseason.

"Vertical routes are where the 6-foot-4 receiver earns his cheddar," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "He established himself as one of the best deep threats in college football in his two years prior to 2020, coming away with the third-most touchdowns on targets of 20-plus yards in that span (11). His size comes in clutch on these targets, as he just flat-out bodies defensive backs in contested situations, Ross has hauled in nine of 13 such deep targets in his career. He isn’t uber-athletic, but he wins so often because of his physicality."

NOTRE DAME: TACKLE HIM!



Justyn Ross: nah, I'm good pic.twitter.com/cLiPoIRvSP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 29, 2018

I like Ross over all of em????????? https://t.co/DsPX0pCWGa — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) February 4, 2021