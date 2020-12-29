Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Clemson senior receiver Cornell Powell has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl after the season.

"Beyond thankful for the opportunity," Powell posted on social media after the invite.

Powell has taken advantage of the increased playing time this season with 45 catches (2nd on team) for 743 yards (16.5 ypc) and five touchdowns.

Through 54 games at Clemson, he has 54 receptions for 1072 yards (12.6 ypc) and eight touchdowns.

He won't be alone in the receiver room at Senior Bowl week as his teammate Amari Rodgers has also accepted an invite earlier in the month.