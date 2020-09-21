|
Clemson-Virginia game time, TV announced
|Monday, September 21, 2020 11:38 AM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 3.
Saturday, Oct. 3
NC State at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation will be announced after the games of Sept. 26)
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Set your calendars. Next time we see you, it'll be another Saturday night in Death Valley.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 21, 2020
