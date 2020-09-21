Clemson-Virginia game time, TV announced

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 3.

Saturday, Oct. 3

NC State at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation will be announced after the games of Sept. 26)

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network