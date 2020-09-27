|
Clemson-Virginia Vegas odds released
|Sunday, September 27, 2020 2:38 PM-
The No. 1-ranked Tigers return to action this Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network) versus the Virginia Cavaliers as a heavy favorite.
Clemson opened as a 29-point favorite in its first ACC home game this season.
The Cavaliers opened their season with a 38-20 home win over Duke last weekend. Clemson is 2-0 after downing Wake Forest on the road (37-13) and The Citadel at home (49-0) before the open week.
Clemson topped first-time Coastal Division winner Virginia 62-17 in last December's ACC Championship Game.
