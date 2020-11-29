Clemson-Virginia Tech Vegas odds released

Clemson opened as a three-touchdown favorite for its road game at Virginia Tech Saturday.

The line started at 21 points and is currently at 22 points in Clemson's favor against the Hokies 4-5 (4-4 ACC), which are coming off of a 47-14 loss at Pitt before a bye week.

Clemson has won the last five in the series after breaking a five-game losing streak to the Hokies with a 23-3 win in Blacksburg in 2011. They last played in 2017 in Blacksburg, a 31-17 Clemson win.

As of early Sunday afternoon, the game time and TV has not been announced for the matchup.