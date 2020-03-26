Clemson Tigers Network to re-air recent classic games

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with the Clemson Tigers Network, is set to begin re-broadcasting audio of some of the best games from recent history on a weekly basis. The lineup features 15 classic games from the past five years, beginning this Saturday at 10 a.m. with Men’s Basketball’s 84-53 triumph in the 2018 NCAA Tournament against Auburn. Games will air at 10 a.m. on Saturdays across the radio network, as well as streaming on ClemsonTigers.com via TuneIn, unless otherwise noted. The lineup also includes the 2016 and 2018 Football National Championship games, Women’s Basketball’s NCAA Tournament win from last season, and baseball’s win over South Carolina from this season. Air Date - Game Mar. 28 - Men’s Basketball vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament (2018) Apr. 4 - Football vs. Auburn (2017) Apr. 11 - Football vs. Louisville (2017) Apr. 18 - Football vs. Virginia Tech (2017) Apr. 25 - Football vs. Miami in ACC Championship Game (2017) May 2 - Football vs. South Carolina (2018)

May 9 - Football vs. Ohio State in CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl (2019)

May 16 - Football vs. Notre Dame in CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl (2019)

May 23 - Football vs. Alabama in National Championship Game (2018)

May 30 - Football vs. Ohio State in CFP Semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl (2016)

June 6 - Football vs. Alabama in National Championship Game (2016)

June 13 - Men’s Basketball at UNC (2020) Time TBD

June 20 - Men’s Basketball vs. Duke (2020) Time TBD

June 27 - Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota in NCAA Tournament (2019) Time TBD

July 4 - Baseball at South Carolina (2020) Time TBD

*All games air at 10 a.m., unless otherwise noted

How to listen:

All games will be broadcast in Clemson on 105.5 WCCP, in Spartanburg on 97.5, online at ClemsonTigers.com, the TuneIn App, and on select Clemson Tigers Network affiliates, including WPUB in Camden, S.C., WGZV in Charlotte, and WLON in Lincolnton, N.C.