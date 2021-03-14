BREAKING

Clemson-Rutgers NCAA tournament game time, TV announced
by - 2021 Mar 14, Sun 21:46
Clemson begins its postseason bid late Friday. (ACC photo)

Clemson's NCAA Tournament bid begins well into prime-time on the East Coast Friday.

The seventh-seeded Tigers (16-7) take on 10-seed Rutgers (15-11) at 9:20 p.m. Eastern on TBS in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

They will play the winner of 2-seed Houston and 15-seed Cleveland State's 7:15 p.m. tip on truTV.

Clemson is a one-point underdog to the Scarlet Knights as of Sunday evening.

The broadcast crew will be Spero Dedes, Brendan Haywood and Lauren Shehadi.

